FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bond futures fall with no breakthrough in Greek talks
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Italian bond futures fall with no breakthrough in Greek talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell further on Friday after a euro zone finance ministers’ meeeting ended on Thursday with no breakthrough in deadlocked Greek debt talks.

Euro zone leaders will now hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default at the end of the month after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenues slumped.

Italian BTP futures, the yardstick for bonds issued by the euro zone countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece, fell 49 ticks to 129.49. German Bund futures, which have over the past two weeks benefited from a renwed safe-haven bid on the Greek crisis, were 2 ticks up at 151.49. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.