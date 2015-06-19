BRIEF-Fidelity makes 190 pence/shr bid for Colt Group

June 19 (Reuters) - Moonray Services Uk

* FMR and FIL intention to make an all cash final offer to acquire issued and to be issued share capital of Colt Group not currently owned by fidelity

* Colt shareholders will be entitled to receive 190 pence in cash for each Colt share held

* Price will not be increased

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of colt at approximately 1.72 billion stg

* Offer at 21.3 percent premium to closing price per colt share of 157 pence on June 18 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: