WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-Nigerian bonds to take cue from meeting on forex controls

LAGOS, June 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s debt market will take its cue from a meeting to discuss controls in the foreign exchange market. Kenyan Treasuries are likely to met by sluggish demand at next week’s auctions.

NIGERIA

Nigeria’s debt market is expected to take its cue from the outcome of a meeting on Friday called by the central bank to discuss foreign exchange controls with banking executives.

Traders said the meeting may come up with ways of relaxing the controls to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market, driving up demand for Nigerian debt.

The central bank imposed the controls in February to curb speculation in the naira and save its dwindling foreign reserves. But they have slowed the participation of offshore investors in the bond market.

“We hope the forex market will be opened up at the end of the meeting today (Friday) to further encourage more offshore participation in the bond market,” one dealer said.

JP Morgan has threatened to eject Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of the year unless it restores liquidity to currency markets in a way that allows foreign investors tracking the benchmark to conduct transactions with minimal hurdles.

They removal of the controls could spur fresh interest in the debt market and a fall in yields across the curve.

The yield on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 fell to 13.82 percent on Friday, from 13.95 percent a week ago.

KENYA

Kenyan Treasury bill yields are likely to rise amid tightening liquidity and low demand.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is due to sell 91-day , 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($81.22 million).

“What we will see is probably low subscriptions and upwards pressure on yields,” said Mathangani Kariuki, a trader at Kestrel Capital.

Analysts say yields have also come under pressure from the central bank’s liquidity mop ups, which have seen banks park their cash in repurchase agreements (repos) and term auction deposits, where yields are higher than Treasury bills.

Kenya will also auction 2-year, and 5-year Treasury bonds next week, to raise a total of 20 billion shillings for budgetary support.

“The market will be pretty quiet until that comes through. Indication is that we may see the 2-year come in around 12.50 and the 5-year come in at 12.70 based on where the CBK is currently mopping up term auction deposits,” Kariuki said.

At this week’s sale, the weighted average yield on the 91-day bill rose to 8.317 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.312 percent last week.

The yield on the 364-day paper rose to 11.139 percent, versus 11.088 percent a week ago earlier, while the yield on the 182-day note rose to 10.641 percent from 10.538 percent. ($1 = 98.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Drazrn Jorgic in Nairobi; Editing by Larry King)