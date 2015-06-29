FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sport Lisboa e Benfica SAD announces bond issue with 4.75 pct interest rate
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sport Lisboa e Benfica SAD announces bond issue with 4.75 pct interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Friday the placement of up to 9 million bonds with nominal value of 5 euros ($5.54) each, with extension possibility, to be subscribed from June 29 to July 3

* Interest rate of 4.75 percent, bond maturity in 3 years

* Total finacing amount of up to 55 milion euros

* Also announced in the same document the list of acquired players for the next sports season (2015/2016): Ederson, Marçal, Carcela, Dalcio, Diego Lopes, Leo Natel, Pele, Tarabat, Francisco Vera and Murillo

Source text: bit.ly/1CDGf2h

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9027 euros Gdynia Newsroom

