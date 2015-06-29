BUZZ-UK asset managers: Greece turmoil takes toll

** UK asset managers fall between 2 pct to 5 pct in early trading on worries about fund outflows on the back of a sharp deterioration in Greece

** Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to stem outflows of cash

** Aberdeen Asset Management was down 3.2 pct, Henderson Group down 4.7 pct, Man Group down 4 pct, Schroders shed 2.6 pct, Jupiter Asset Management down 2.7 pct while Ashmore fell 2 pct

** UK FTSE 100 down 2.1 pct

** Goldman Sachs, citing EPFR data, says Aberdeen saw its largest net outflow this year last week

** The broker repeated its “buy” call on Man Group on the back on improved performance at its GLG unit

** Greece has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 bln euros of IMF loans, and a default would set in train events that could lead to the country’s eventual exit from the euro currency bloc (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)