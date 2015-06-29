BRIEF-DNB says has marginal exposure to Greece, comfortable with situation

June 29 (Reuters) - DNB ASA about debt crisis in Greece:

* “We are very comfortable. We have a little setup in Athens to serve our shipping clients, but our total exposure is marginal,” DNB spokesman Even Westerveld told Reuters on Monday.

* On the wider effects on financial markets, he said that they monitor the situation closely, but that “so far, we are comfortable”.

* The DNB share price is down 2.4 percent at GMT 0954, compared to a fall of more than three percent on the European bank index. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)