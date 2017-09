BRIEF-Piscines Desjoyaux H1 net loss widens to 3.0 million euros

June 29 (Reuters) - Piscines Desjoyaux SA :

* H1 revenue 22.9 million euros versus 24.8 million euros ($27.7 million) a year ago

* H1 net loss 3.0 million euros versus 1.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss 3.4 million euros versus 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Sees stable FY revenue in France

* Sees about 5 percent growth in activity internationally in FY

Source text: bit.ly/1HsKbug

Further company coverage: