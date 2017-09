July 13 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Q2 revenue $52.6 million versus $41.4 million year ago

* Q1 EBIT $10.6 million versus $5.7 million year ago

* Sees operating expenses to increase during 2015 as result of higher research and development spending

* Sees gross margins to stabilize at about 50 pct

