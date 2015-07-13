FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-AXA announces partnership with CIB in Egypt
July 13, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-AXA announces partnership with CIB in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects sourcedate to Sunday)

July 13 (Reuters) - AXA SA :

* Announced on Sunday a partnership with the Commercial International Bank (CIB) in Egypt

* Says entered into a 10-year Life & Savings exclusive bancassurance agreement with CIB

* As part of the partnership, AXA is to acquire 100 pct of Commercial International Life (CIL), the Life & Savings joint-venture between CIB (45 pct) and Legal & General (55 pct) in Egypt

* Says the acquisition of CIL is for a consideration of approximately 88 million euros ($98 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1Rt5P6d

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8977 euros Gdynia Newsroom

