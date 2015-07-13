FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Corbion launches three new product lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13(Reuters) - Corbion SA :

* Announced on Saturday the introduction of a NON-PHO Emulsifier portfolio, as mandated by the FDA

* Also announced the launch of a new Multifunctional Clean Label Line via Corbion Purac

* Corbion Purac’s Verdad Avanta provides advanced food safety and quality in a wide variety of ready-to-eat (RTE) and raw meat and poultry products

* Also announced new egg replacement solutions via Corbion Caravan

* Corbion Caravan’s Function Plus 200 can replace up to 100 percent of powdered eggs in baked goods

Source text: bit.ly/1JdAmLy, bit.ly/1L1vyPl, bit.ly/1HWTSBw

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

