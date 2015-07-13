BRIEF-Corbion launches three new product lines

July 13(Reuters) - Corbion SA :
* Announced on Saturday the introduction of a NON-PHO Emulsifier portfolio, as mandated by the FDA
* Also announced the launch of a new Multifunctional Clean Label Line via Corbion Purac
* Corbion Purac’s Verdad Avanta provides advanced food safety and quality in a wide variety of ready-to-eat (RTE) and raw meat and poultry products
* Also announced new egg replacement solutions via Corbion Caravan
* Corbion Caravan’s Function Plus 200 can replace up to 100 percent of powdered eggs in baked goods
Source text: bit.ly/1JdAmLy, bit.ly/1L1vyPl, bit.ly/1HWTSBw
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom