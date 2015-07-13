FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 places 62.25% of additional share issue
July 13, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 places 62.25% of additional share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says placed 62.25 pct of additional, or 871,450,868 shares priced 13.95 roubles ($0.2463) each under preemptive rights and 15.5 roubles otherwise

* 1.3 billion roubles was paid for the shares purchased under preemptive rights and about 1 billion roubles was received for shares in open subscription

* In total company raised 2.3 billion roubles, which will be used to cover the bank debt

Source text: bit.ly/1fCx5OR, bit.ly/1DbIn1r

Further company coverage:

$1 = 56.6300 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
