BRIEF-Ab-Biotics obtains patent for Ab-Fortis in Japan
July 14, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ab-Biotics obtains patent for Ab-Fortis in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA :

* Said on Monday obtained a patent in Japan for its Ab-Fortis food ingredient

* The patent protects iron-fortified foods and the process of obtaining, based on microencapsulated iron in an alginate matrix

* The patent mentions, among others, yogurt, milk, drink and meat emulsion

* The product can be marketed as a nutritional supplement

* The patent is registered under JP 5757528 number, Japan is the seventh country to grant patent for Ab-Fortis

Source text: bit.ly/1IXa04F

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
