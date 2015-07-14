FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage announces capital increase through exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA :

* Following decisions taken by board meeting of Sept. 12, 2005 bond with duration of 7 years to maximum amount of 41,075,000 euros ($45.22 million) was issued

* Following board meeting of Sept. 12, 2005 a maximum of 132,500 bonds with nominal value of up to 310 euros were issued, each with two warrants

* Creation of 52,652 new shares, each carrying a coupon sheet ‘strip VVPR’ was officially recorded on July 14, 2015

* 52,652 new shares shall be admitted to trading by Euronext Brussels as of July 16, 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
