July 15 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement to sell non-core shopping centre Strömpilen in Umeå to Niam

* Shopping centre covers 27,000 square meters of gross leasable area

* Purchase price amounts to about 39 million euros ($42.88 million) which is slightly below IFRS fair value for the shopping centre

* Transaction is expected to close in October

