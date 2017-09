July 16 (Reuters) - Les Hotels Bavarez SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue amounting to 7.4 million euros ($8.1 million), up 12.87 pct from 6.6 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 revenue amounts to 11.7 million euros, up 6.95 pct from 10.9 million euros a year ago

