BRIEF-Tele Columbus acquires PrimaCom and announces equity raising in H2 2015

* Enters into an agreement to acquire PrimaCom Holding GmbH, for a total consideration of 711 million euros ($777.34 million) on a cash and debt free basis from Medfort S.à r.l., PrimaCom Finance (Lux) S.à r.l. and PrimaCom Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

* Acquisition of PrimaCom will be financed through a combination of cash on balance sheet, a fully underwritten financing including both a Senior and junior tranche and a 125 million euros equity bridge loan

* Equity bridge financing and potentially a proportion of the debt financing will be taken out by an equity rights issue and/or other equity and equity-like measures which are planned to be conducted in H2 2015

