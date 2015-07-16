FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman reports Q1 revenue up 14.3 pct and announces Euro PP bond placement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman reports Q1 revenue up 14.3 pct and announces Euro PP bond placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Orchestra Premaman SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 141.3 million euros ($154.5 million), up 14.3 pct from 123.5 million euros a year ago

* Announces launch of Euro PP private bond blacement of 57.5 million euros

* Bond placement is composed of a tranche of 22.5 million euros with a 6-year maturity and a coupon of 4.031 pct, and a tranche of 35 million euros with a 7-year maturity and a coupon of 4.340 pct

* Bond settlement expected for July 22 after which bonds will be admitted to trading on the Marche Libre market of Euronext Paris

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9147 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
