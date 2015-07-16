BRIEF-Flow Traders announces full excercise of IPO over-allotment option

July 16 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV :
* Announced on Wednesday that underwriters in the company’s IPO, UBS and Morgan Stanley, exercised the over-allotment option in full
* Over-allotment option represented 15 pct of the total number or ordinary shares offered
* Over-allotment shares were sold at the offer price of 32.00 euros per share
* Following excercise of over-allotment option, total offering size stands at 599 million euros ($653.9 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1K9g5ww
$1 = 0.9161 euros