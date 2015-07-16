FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flow Traders announces full excercise of IPO over-allotment option
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Flow Traders announces full excercise of IPO over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV :

* Announced on Wednesday that underwriters in the company’s IPO, UBS and Morgan Stanley, exercised the over-allotment option in full

* Over-allotment option represented 15 pct of the total number or ordinary shares offered

* Over-allotment shares were sold at the offer price of 32.00 euros per share

* Following excercise of over-allotment option, total offering size stands at 599 million euros ($653.9 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1K9g5ww

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9161 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.