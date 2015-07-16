BRIEF-IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe to acquire stake in INC's unit

July 16 (Reuters) - IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment deal with INC SA

* Under the deal the company will acquire 300 new shares in a limited liability company currently 100 percent-owned by INC

* The issue price of shares is 1,000 zloty ($265.27) each

* The limited liability company will be called IPO Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* Following an additional capital increase, IPO Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will be a subsidiary of INC SA and affiliated company of IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: