BRIEF-INC to sell shares of IPO DK to members of management
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INC to sell shares of IPO DK to members of management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* Said on Wednesday that members of its management board, Jaroslaw Ostrowski, Edmund Kozak and Lukasz Piasecki (shareholders), signed a deal with INC SA to acquire shares of IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe

* INC SA holds 66.55 percent stake in IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe

* Jaroslaw Ostrowski, Edmund Kozak and Lukasz Piasecki, acquired 1,060,828 shares, 655,086 shares and 760.586 shares of IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe respectively

* The acquisition price was 0.2019 zloty per share

* Following the transaction, the shareholders will own 29.10 percent stake, 14.55 percent stake and 14.55 percent stake in company respectively

