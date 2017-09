July 16 (Reuters) - Aures Technologies SA :

* H1 revenue 37 million euros ($40.29 million), up 18 pct

* Q2 revenue 20.0 million euros, up 20.8 pct

* Confirms objective of 2 digits growth for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)