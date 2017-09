July 17 (Reuters) - Tessi SA :

* Says its Tessi Documents Services has been selected by French unemployment public services (Pole Emploi) to manage telephone reception services

* Related to this project, Tessi Documents Services announces plans to open by the end of 2015, a new platform in the area of Metz Source text: bit.ly/1gEUYFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)