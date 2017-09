July 17 (Reuters) - Bogorodskiye Delikatesy :

* Reported on Thursday that UK Sadko-Finance LLC decreases stake in company to 4.06 pct from 11.20 pct

* Vladimirskiy promyshlennyi bank LLC divests 6.71 pct stake in company

* IK Progress-Kapital LLC increases stake in company to 7.14 pct from 0.0002 pct

* Tsentr-Finans LLC acquires 8.71 pct stake in companySource text: bit.ly/1V9GOMG, bit.ly/1fa17ZI, bit.ly/1gEWmIv, bit.ly/1TGzqqq

Further company coverage: