FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OCI confirms in merger talks with US rival CF, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 20, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OCI confirms in merger talks with US rival CF, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Shares in Dutch-listed fertiliser maker OCI rose nearly 10.9 percent on early trading on Monday after confirms in merger talks with US rival CF (here).

* OCI, controlled by the Egyptian Sawiris family, was recently demerged from construction business Orascom, which is now listed separately in the UAE and in Cairo.

* With a market cap of about $16.2 billion, CF dwarfs OCI’s 5.71 billion euros ($6.19 billion).

* Reporting news of the deal on Friday, the Wall Street Journal suggested that CF could profit from moving its tax headquarters to the Netherlands after a transaction Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.