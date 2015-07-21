BRIEF-Novartis CEO says no pushback on Entresto drug price in U.S.

July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez tells reporters:

* Not receiving pushback on Entresto price in U.S.

* Cautious about U.S. Entresto ramp-up but should accelerate in 2016

* Still bullish on Afinitor growth prospects, despite latest data with Bristol’s Opdivo

* FX has caused company to take a hard look at cost base in Switzerland and around world

* “Not happy” with Alcon growth rate; key to faster Alcon growth is innovation, with new products coming soon

* Will continue to see Sandoz biopharmaceuticals growing 20-30 percent for next few years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)