FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novartis CEO says no pushback on Entresto drug price in U.S.
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says no pushback on Entresto drug price in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez tells reporters:

* Not receiving pushback on Entresto price in U.S.

* Cautious about U.S. Entresto ramp-up but should accelerate in 2016

* Still bullish on Afinitor growth prospects, despite latest data with Bristol’s Opdivo

* FX has caused company to take a hard look at cost base in Switzerland and around world

* “Not happy” with Alcon growth rate; key to faster Alcon growth is innovation, with new products coming soon

* Will continue to see Sandoz biopharmaceuticals growing 20-30 percent for next few years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.