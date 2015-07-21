FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DBV Technologies closes $281.5 mln public offering
July 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DBV Technologies closes $281.5 mln public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA :

* Announced on Monday the closing of $281.5 million public offering and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares

* Underwritten public offering covered 4,140,000 ordinary shares in the form of 8,280,000 American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of $34.00 per ADS

* Price included an additional 1,080,000 ADSs sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs

* Each ADS represents the right to receive one-half of one ordinary share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

