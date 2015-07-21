FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MobiMedia Solution buys two companies, software licence
July 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MobiMedia Solution buys two companies, software licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - MobiMedia Solution SA (formerly Art & Business Magazine SA) :

* Said on Monday that it acquired 100 percent stake in MoneyStripe AB for 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million) and Systematic Investments Group SIG AB for 18.0 mln zlotys

* Will pay for the acquisition in its own series C shares of the nominal price of 1 zloty per share

* The sellers will receive 5.5 million and 18.0 million of the series C shares respectively

* MoneyStripe AB specializes in mobile and multimedia marketing

* Systematic Investments Group SIG AB is a developer of trading systems

* Also bought a software licence, ‘Aitellu Media Monitoring’, which enables to monitor and analyze the Internet data

* For the licence and rights to buy the software’s operational platform, valued at 6.5 million zlotys, the company will pay 6.5 million of its series C shares

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8120 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

