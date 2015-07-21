FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software H1 sales up at EUR 81.42 mln
July 21, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software H1 sales up at EUR 81.42 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Mensch Und Maschine Software SE :

* Half year sales amounted to 81.42 million euros ($88.15 million) (previous year: 70.71 million euros/ +15 pct)

* H1 group EBITDA came in at 6.42 million euros (previous year: 5.57 million euros / +15 pct)

* H1 operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes climbed to 4.28 million euros (previous year: 3.46 / +24 pct)

* Is confident that the targets for fiscal year 2015 are fully achievable

* FY sales should clearly exceed 150 million euros, for EBITDA a target range from 11 million euros to 12 million euros was defined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

