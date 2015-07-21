BRIEF-Lar Espana buys two retail parks in Vizcaya for 170 mln euros

July 21 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Said early Tuesday it acquired from OCM Gaudi Master Holdco BV, unit of Oaktree Capital Management, 100 pct of capital of Elisandra Spain VIII SLU for 170 million euros ($184.4 million)

* Elisandra Spain VIII SLU is the owner of two retail parks, one of gross leasable area of 44,512 square meters and the second one of 19,395 square meters, both located in Megapark Barakaldo, Vizcaya

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: