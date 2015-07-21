FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lar Espana buys two retail parks in Vizcaya for 170 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lar Espana buys two retail parks in Vizcaya for 170 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Said early Tuesday it acquired from OCM Gaudi Master Holdco BV, unit of Oaktree Capital Management, 100 pct of capital of Elisandra Spain VIII SLU for 170 million euros ($184.4 million)

* Elisandra Spain VIII SLU is the owner of two retail parks, one of gross leasable area of 44,512 square meters and the second one of 19,395 square meters, both located in Megapark Barakaldo, Vizcaya

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9218 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.