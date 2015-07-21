FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gala acknowledges that EEMS gets court approval of composition with creditors
#Bankruptcy News
July 21, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gala acknowledges that EEMS gets court approval of composition with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - EEMS Italia SpA :

* Says court in Rieti announces the decree of approval of its composition with creditors

* Deadline for the implementation of its composition with creditors is Aug. 31

* Court in Rieti scheduled the hearing for the approval of the composition with creditors of unit Solsonica SpA on Sept. 17 Source text: bit.ly/1IgVCW8 Gala SpA :

* Says acknowledges the court approval of EEMS composition with creditors

* Composition with creditors envisages that Gala subscribes to 392,374,080 new shares issued under a reserved capital increase worth 1,570,000 euros ($1.70 million), making Gala EEMS major shareholder with a 90 pct stake Source text: bit.ly/1RLWZ3D

Further company coverage: and ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
