FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rostelecom and Korean GS HOME SHOPPING INC create TV shop BUM-TV
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom and Korean GS HOME SHOPPING INC create TV shop BUM-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Says signed with Korean GS HOME SHOPPING INC agreement for establishment of TV shop BUM-TV (BOOM-TV)

* Rostelecom board approved main conditions of the deal at a meeting on June 30

* Pre-agreed joint investment in the establishment and development of TV shop and development of its infrastructure amount to $20 million ($12 million to come from Rostelecom, and $8 million from GS SHOP)

* As part of the alliance BUM LLC (60 pct owned by Rostelecom and 40 pct by GS SHOP), the seller of the goods, will be established, as well as broadcasting company Telekompaniya BUM-TV LLC (80 pct owned by Rostelecom and 20 pct by GS SHOP)

* BUM-TV expected to start broadcasting in the beginning of 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1fiVM25

Further company coverage:,

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.