BRIEF-Rostelecom and Korean GS HOME SHOPPING INC create TV shop BUM-TV

July 21 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Says signed with Korean GS HOME SHOPPING INC agreement for establishment of TV shop BUM-TV (BOOM-TV)

* Rostelecom board approved main conditions of the deal at a meeting on June 30

* Pre-agreed joint investment in the establishment and development of TV shop and development of its infrastructure amount to $20 million ($12 million to come from Rostelecom, and $8 million from GS SHOP)

* As part of the alliance BUM LLC (60 pct owned by Rostelecom and 40 pct by GS SHOP), the seller of the goods, will be established, as well as broadcasting company Telekompaniya BUM-TV LLC (80 pct owned by Rostelecom and 20 pct by GS SHOP)

* BUM-TV expected to start broadcasting in the beginning of 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1fiVM25

Further company coverage:,