BRIEF-INVL Baltic Farmland revises FY 2015 outlook

July 21 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Farmland AB :
* H1 2015 revenue of 230,000 euros ($251,045)
* H1 net profit amounted to 206,000 euros
* Income for first half of 2015 makes 51 percent of forecasted total income for 2015
* Board has adjusted its forecast for full year 2015
* FY 2015 forecasted income planned at 457,000 euros and net profit at 316,000 euros
* INVL Baltic Farmland was established in April, 2014 therefore 2014 data is not comparable
($1 = 0.9162 euros)