BRIEF-INVL Baltic Farmland revises FY 2015 outlook
July 21, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Baltic Farmland revises FY 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* H1 2015 revenue of 230,000 euros ($251,045)

* H1 net profit amounted to 206,000 euros

* Income for first half of 2015 makes 51 percent of forecasted total income for 2015

* Board has adjusted its forecast for full year 2015

* FY 2015 forecasted income planned at 457,000 euros and net profit at 316,000 euros

* INVL Baltic Farmland was established in April, 2014 therefore 2014 data is not comparable

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
