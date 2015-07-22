BRIEF-Silesia One Q1 net loss of 36,546 zlotys; FY 2014 net loss of 586,264 zlotys; new strategy

July 22 (Reuters) - Silesia One SA (former Jurajski Dom Brokerski SA) :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 2015 revenue of 16,124 zlotys ($4,266) versus 305,396 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 36,546 zlotys versus a profit of 122,204 zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 revenue 552,984 zlotys versus 562,157 zlotys in FY 2013
* FY 2014 net loss of 586,264 zlotys versus a loss of 3.2 million zlotys in FY 2013
* Says implemented the recovery plan, does not conduct brokerage activities at the moment
* Says under its new business strategy plans to focus on private equity and venture capital investments
