BRIEF-Silesia One Q1 net loss of 36,546 zlotys; FY 2014 net loss of 586,264 zlotys; new strategy
July 22, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Silesia One Q1 net loss of 36,546 zlotys; FY 2014 net loss of 586,264 zlotys; new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Silesia One SA (former Jurajski Dom Brokerski SA) :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 2015 revenue of 16,124 zlotys ($4,266) versus 305,396 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 36,546 zlotys versus a profit of 122,204 zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 revenue 552,984 zlotys versus 562,157 zlotys in FY 2013

* FY 2014 net loss of 586,264 zlotys versus a loss of 3.2 million zlotys in FY 2013

* Says implemented the recovery plan, does not conduct brokerage activities at the moment

* Says under its new business strategy plans to focus on private equity and venture capital investments

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7799 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

