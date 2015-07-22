BRIEF-GreenItaly1 gets notified about preventive seizure involving Prima Vera

July 22 (Reuters) - GreenItaly1 SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the court in Busto Arsizio decreed the preventive seizure involving Prima Vera SpA for no more than 2,562,802.26 euros ($2.80 million)

* Prima Vera to appeal against the decree

* Prima Vera notified GreenItaly1 that it will cover the financial losses that could result from the criminal proceedings

* GreenItaly1 signed a framework agreement with Prima Vera on June 25, 2015 for the reverse takeover of GreenItaly1 by Prima Vera

