BRIEF-GreenItaly1 gets notified about preventive seizure involving Prima Vera
July 22, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GreenItaly1 gets notified about preventive seizure involving Prima Vera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - GreenItaly1 SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the court in Busto Arsizio decreed the preventive seizure involving Prima Vera SpA for no more than 2,562,802.26 euros ($2.80 million)

* Prima Vera to appeal against the decree

* Prima Vera notified GreenItaly1 that it will cover the financial losses that could result from the criminal proceedings

* GreenItaly1 signed a framework agreement with Prima Vera on June 25, 2015 for the reverse takeover of GreenItaly1 by Prima Vera

$1 = 0.9148 euros Gdynia Newsroom

