BRIEF-Roche CEO sees biosmilars in Europe towards end 2017
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roche CEO sees biosmilars in Europe towards end 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Roche Severin Schwan told reporters:

* CEO says extremely well-hedged in terms of cost base, more than 80 percent of costs outside Switzerland

* Roche ceo says dollar as strong as swiss franc, so not just a question of looking at efficiences at hq

* Roche ceo says expects biosimilars in europe towards end of 2017, later in U.S.

* Plans to file PD-L1 drug for bladder cancer, awaiting data from BIRCH trial before filing decision on lung cancer

* Confident about mid-term prospects for diabetes care business

* Confident can keep growing despite long-term biosimilars threat

* Roche ceo says clear shift of resources to cancer immunotherapy research and development

* Roche ceo says no plans whatsoever to sell diabetes care

* Roche ceo says screening market for very targeted acquisitions but current valuations are challenging

* Roche ceo says cautiously optimistic about Alzheimer’s drug research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
