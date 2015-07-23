FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leonteq H1 turnover up 14 pct at CHF 10.7 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leonteq H1 turnover up 14 pct at CHF 10.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG :

* H1 group net profit increased 45 pct to 38.9 million Swiss francs ($41 million)compared to first half of 2014

* H1 turnover of 10.7 billion Swiss francs (up 14 pct) and total operating income of 111.6 million Swiss francs (up 26 pct)

* Peter Forstmoser, chairman of Leonteq board of directors since 2012, has announced that he will be stepping down from board at 2016 annual general meeting

* His designated successor as chairman is current vice-Chairman Pierin Vincenz

* Founding partner and board member Lukas Ruflin has been appointed vice-chairman with immediate effect

Source text - bit.ly/1ein7Rl

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.