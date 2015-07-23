FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unilever H1 net profit drops 11 pc to 2.7 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unilever H1 net profit drops 11 pc to 2.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Unilever NV

* H1 turnover increased by 12 pct to 27.0 billion euros ($29.5 billion) including a positive currency impact of 10 pct

* H1 operating profit 3.8 billion euros, down 13 pct

* H1 net profit 2.7 billion euros, down 11 pct

* H1 emerging markets underlying sales growth of 6.0 pct with volume up 1.9 pct and price up 4.0 pct

* H1 underlying sales growth 2.9 pct with volume up 1.1 pct and price up 1.7 pct

* Q2 underlying sales growth 2.9 pct with underlying volume growth 1.3 pct and price up 1.5 pct

* H1 sales in the Americas amounted to 8.8 billion euros versus 7.6 billion euros a year ago

* H1 sales in asia/AMET/RUB amounted to 11.4 billion euros versus 9.8 billion euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LvXTgY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.