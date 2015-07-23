FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marvipol and Panattoni to co-operate on warehouse and logistics center construction
July 23, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marvipol and Panattoni to co-operate on warehouse and logistics center construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it started negotiations with Panattoni Development Europe sp. z o.o. (Panattoni) concerning project for construction of warehouse and logistics center near Warsaw, Poland

* The parties consider entrusting the management of development to a special purpose unit, co-owned by Marvipol and Panattoni

* Says it signed on July 21 first agreements with Panattoni and PG Europe S.a r.l. (PG Europe) under the project

* Under the agreements, Industrial Center 37 sp. z o.o. (Industrial Center), unit of Marvipol, will act as investor and Panattoni as developer of the project

* Parties also signed preliminary deal to sell stake in Industrial Center to PG Europe

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

