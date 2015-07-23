FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Court ruled in filing of Euronext versus BinckBank
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Court ruled in filing of Euronext versus BinckBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - BinckBank N.V. :

* Announced on Wednesday the District Court of the Hague ruled in the case Euronext N.V. and Euronext Amsterdam N.V. filed against TOM Holding N.V., TOM Broker B.V., TOM B.V. and BinckBank

* BinckBank has been ordered to refrain from infringement of the database rights and misleading advertising about Smart Execution, as well as the use of certain ticker symbols and data of Euronext

* BinckBank has also been summoned to pay damages suffered by Euronext, of which the amount is to be determined in a damage assessment procedure

* BinckBank examines its position regarding appeal

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.