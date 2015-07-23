FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ACE Q2 sales increased in volume terms by 14.1 pct yoy
July 23, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ACE Q2 sales increased in volume terms by 14.1 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA :

* Said on Wednesday total quarterly sales increased in volume terms by 14.1 percent year-on-year and reached 10.1 million parts in Q2

* Most of growth was allocated in iron division increasing the automotive volumes in Feramo, the Czech Republic

* Q2 volumes of automotive segment grew by 15.3 percent, above 3.5 percent growth in number of cars manufactured in Western Europe, if compared with the corresponding period of 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

