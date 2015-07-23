FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain's PharmaMar to market drug candidate APLIDIN(R) in Taiwan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 23, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's PharmaMar to market drug candidate APLIDIN(R) in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Zeltia SA :

* Says PharmaMar enters into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement with the pharmaceutical company TTY Biopharm to market and distribute the drug candidate APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) in Taiwan

* PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations for regulatory milestones achieved by APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin)

* PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product to TTY Biopharm for commercial use

* APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) is PharmaMar’s second anticancer drug candidate obtained from a marine organism and is currently under development for the treatment of multiple myeloma and a type of T cell lymphoma

Source text: bit.ly/1TSTQN8

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.