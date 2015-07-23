FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharol informs about Oi's new structure
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 23, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pharol informs about Oi's new structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Says that Oi SA executed the documents that set forth the new corporate structure and corporate governance model of Oi, to be submitted to the approval of the general shareholders meeting of Oi, to be called as soon as possible

* After this change, Pharol will hold, directly and indirectly, 84,167,978 ordinary shares and 108,016,749 preferred shares of Oi

* Pharol’s voting rights at Oi to be limited to 15 pct of the ordinary shares of Oi

Source text: bit.ly/1g7EgPk

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
