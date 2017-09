July 24 (Reuters) - Lafuma SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 80.1 million euros ($87.87 million), down 6.3 percent

* H1 current operating loss is 0.3 million euros versus income of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects positive result for 2015 but lower than the one in 2014