BRIEF-Spir Communication H1 net loss narrows to 5.6 mln euros

July 24 (Reuters) - Spir Communication SA :
* Reported on Thursday a H1 net loss of 5.6 million euros ($6.1 million) compared to loss of 38.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenu is 208.4 million euros, down 6.3 percent
* H1 current operating loss is 2.9 million euros compared to loss of 5.1 million euros a year ago
* Current operating income and net income for the year 2015 should be up compared to the fiscal year 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1JC5Pr6
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9115 euros Gdynia Newsroom