BRIEF-Spir Communication H1 net loss narrows to 5.6 mln euros
July 24, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spir Communication H1 net loss narrows to 5.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Spir Communication SA :

* Reported on Thursday a H1 net loss of 5.6 million euros ($6.1 million) compared to loss of 38.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenu is 208.4 million euros, down 6.3 percent

* H1 current operating loss is 2.9 million euros compared to loss of 5.1 million euros a year ago

* Current operating income and net income for the year 2015 should be up compared to the fiscal year 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1JC5Pr6

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9115 euros Gdynia Newsroom

