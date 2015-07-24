FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beni Stabili buys back 99.51 pct of its bonds with reverse bookbuilding; prices convertible bonds due 2021
July 24, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili buys back 99.51 pct of its bonds with reverse bookbuilding; prices convertible bonds due 2021

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it priced its convertible bonds due 2021 issue addressed solely to qualified investors

* Bonds nominal value is 100,000 euros ($109,780) each for total nominal value of 200 million euros, maturity is 5 years and 181 days and coupon of 0.875 percent per year

* Bonds may be converted into Beni Stabili ordinary shares with initial conversion price is set at 1.0001 euros

* The issue and settlement for the bonds is expected to be on Aug. 3

* Announced results of the concurrent repurchase of its outstanding 225,000,000 euros 3.375 percent convertible bonds due 2018 and closing of the reverse bookbuilding process

* Said total principal amount of the outstanding bonds repurchased is equal to 223.9 million euros (99.51 percent of outstanding bonds initially issued)

* The repurchase price equal to 132,981 euros per 100,000 euros principal amount per outstanding bond, together with 165 euro accrued and unpaid interest

* The placement and the concurrent repurchase was arranged by Banca IMI SpA, JP Morgan, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank AG, Milan Branch acting as joint bookrunners

$1 = 0.9109 euros Gdynia Newsroom

