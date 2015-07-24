BRIEF-MLV acquires 79.46 pct stake in Alfa Star

July 24 (Reuters) - Alfa Star SA :
* Said on Thursday that Lawson International Investments Limited sold to its unit, MLV 84 Sp. z o.o. (MLV), 99,371,022 shares of the company, representing its entire 30 percent stake
* Izabela Maria Strzylak sold 125 million shares representing 37.74 percent stake in Alfa Star
* Sylwester Krzysztof Strzylak acquired and then sold 125 million of the company’s shares to MLV
* He sold further 24,842,756 shares, representing 7.5 percent stake in Alfa Star, to MLV
* Barbara Balcerek-Pogoda sold 14 million of the company’s shares, representing 4.23 percent stake, to MLV
* Izabela Maria Strzylak, Sylwester Krzysztof Strzylak and Barbara Balcerek-Pogoda currently do not own any of the company’s shares
* Following transactions, MLV owns 79.46 percent stake in Alfa Star
* All the above transactions took place on July 23
