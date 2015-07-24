BRIEF-Bidder LEM updates APE on public takeover offer

July 24 (Reuters) - Alba Private Equity SpA (APE) :

* Said on Tuesday that bidder LEM SpA notifies that as of July 23, 2015, 2,331,404 APE ordinary shares were subscribed, corresponding to about 39.3 percent of the APE share capital offered

* Bidder LEM SpA to own at least total 6,520,067 APE ordinary shares, corresponding to about 64.4 percent of APE share capital

* Bidder informs that there will not be an additional subscription period, as it has already obtained a majority stake in APE

* Subscription period to end on July 31

