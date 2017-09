OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Hoegh LNG Partners LP :

** Says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2015 of $0.3375 per unit

** The distribution corresponds to an annualized distribution of $1.35 per unit

** Hoeghn LNG Holding is the second-biggest owner in Hoegh LNG Partners LP with a 16.08 percent stake after Goldman Sachs Asset Management with a 18.2 percent stake (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)