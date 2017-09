July 27 (Reuters) - Sqli SA :

* H1 revenue 89.3 million euros versus 78.2 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 44.9 million euros versus 38.5 million euros year ago

* Sees large increase in current operating income and current operating margin in H1

* Confident of solid growth of activity in H2 Source text: bit.ly/1SJKhh5

