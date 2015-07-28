FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AT & S Q1 revenue up 37.6 pct to 194.4 mln euros
July 28, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AT & S Q1 revenue up 37.6 pct to 194.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28(Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* Announced on Monday Q1 revenue up 37.6 pct to 194.4 million euros ($215.26 million)

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 56.3 pct to 45.5 million euros

* Q1 profit for the period rose by 159.3 pct to 19.6 million euros

* Outlook for revenue increased to 725 million euros for FY 2015/16

* Sees FY EBITDA margin to exceed 19 pct (guidance at the beginning of the financial year: 18-20 pct), influenced by the expected costs of the start-up of the new plants in Chongqing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9031 euros Gdynia Newsroom

